Minnesota Council on Disability pulls out of Minnesota State Fair over COVID-19 concerns

With COVID-19 delta variant cases on the rise, the Minnesota Council on Disability says it has made the decision not to attend the Minnesota State Fair, saying the fair has failed to create a safe environment for its visitors.

In a letter dated this week, the council points to the fair so far not issuing a vaccine or mask mandate for visitors, or taking steps to reduce crowd sizes.

In doing so, the council says the fair has not created a safe environment for those most at-risk to COVID-19, including people living with disabilities and aging populations.

"In their desire to return to normal, Minnesotans have resisted masking. Some have resisted vaccinations, despite the disproportionate effect that COVID-19 has on Minnesotans with disabilities and aging Minnesotans," writes the council. "By not creating a safe place for all Minnesotans to gather, MCD’s presence at the State Fair this year would reinforce the message to society that the lives of people with disabilities are less important."

Currently, the fair recommends that visitors wear masks and get vaccinated but have not required either for attendance. This week, Minnesota surpassed the 70 percent vaccination threshold for eligible individuals.

Fair officials say, however, guidelines could change as the COVID-19 situation changes. The Minnesota State Fair is set to start on August 26.

