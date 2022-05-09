Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
11
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM CDT until SUN 5:30 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County

Minnesota cold case: Mom arrested in death of baby found in Mississippi River in 2003

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:34AM
Minnesota
FOX 9

FULL VIDEO: BCA press conference on arrest of mom in death of baby found in Mississippi River in 2003

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension held a press conference Monday announcing an arrest in the death of a baby found in the Mississippi River in 2003.

RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Red Wing-area woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a baby boy who was found in the Mississippi River in 2003. She has also been identified through DNA as the mom of a baby girl found in the river in 1999.

Jennifer Lynn Matter, 50, of Belvidere Township, was identified through DNA as the mom of the boy who was found in Lake Pepin on Dec. 7, 2003, said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) on Monday. Matter was taken into custody at 6:38 a.m. on Monday at her home. 

She has been charged via complaint with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to the 2003 incident. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. 

A baby girl was also found dead on Nov. 4, 1999, in the Lower Boat Harbor of the Mississippi River near Red Wing. Investigators determined through DNA the baby girl was also Matter’s child. No charges have been filed in connection to that incident at this time, with officials noting charges could be amended or added later. 

RELATED: Unsolved newborn baby deaths haunt Goodhue County

The Minnesota BCA said in a statement that, "While exhaustive investigative efforts over the years did not lead to a suspect, a recent effort to learn about the babies’ parentage through genetic genealogy resulted in a lead that ultimately led investigators to Matter. Investigators obtained a court order to obtain a DNA sample from Matter and BCA forensic scientists confirmed the match to both children using Rapid DNA technology."

The baby girl found in the Mississippi River in 1999 (left) and the baby boy found in the river in 2003 (right).  (FOX 9)

There was a third baby discovered in the Mississippi River in 2007. In that case, a Native American or Hispanic baby unrelated to the first two was discovered in the marina at the Treasure Island Casino. Authorities are still investigating this incident, and ask anyone with information to contact the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office. 

Under Minnesota's Safe Haven law, a mother or someone on her behalf can leave a newborn in a safe place within seven days, no questions asked. That includes a hospital or urgent care, and you can call 911 to have an ambulance pick up the child. 

This is a developing story. 