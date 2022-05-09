Minnesota cold case: Mom arrested in death of baby found in Mississippi River in 2003

A Red Wing-area woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a baby boy who was found in the Mississippi River in 2003. She has also been identified through DNA as the mom of a baby girl found in the river in 1999.

Jennifer Lynn Matter, 50, of Belvidere Township, was identified through DNA as the mom of the boy who was found in Lake Pepin on Dec. 7, 2003, said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) on Monday. Matter was taken into custody at 6:38 a.m. on Monday at her home.

She has been charged via complaint with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to the 2003 incident. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

A baby girl was also found dead on Nov. 4, 1999, in the Lower Boat Harbor of the Mississippi River near Red Wing. Investigators determined through DNA the baby girl was also Matter’s child. No charges have been filed in connection to that incident at this time, with officials noting charges could be amended or added later.

The Minnesota BCA said in a statement that, "While exhaustive investigative efforts over the years did not lead to a suspect, a recent effort to learn about the babies’ parentage through genetic genealogy resulted in a lead that ultimately led investigators to Matter. Investigators obtained a court order to obtain a DNA sample from Matter and BCA forensic scientists confirmed the match to both children using Rapid DNA technology."

The baby girl found in the Mississippi River in 1999 (left) and the baby boy found in the river in 2003 (right). (FOX 9)

There was a third baby discovered in the Mississippi River in 2007. In that case, a Native American or Hispanic baby unrelated to the first two was discovered in the marina at the Treasure Island Casino. Authorities are still investigating this incident, and ask anyone with information to contact the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.

Under Minnesota's Safe Haven law, a mother or someone on her behalf can leave a newborn in a safe place within seven days, no questions asked. That includes a hospital or urgent care, and you can call 911 to have an ambulance pick up the child.

This is a developing story.