Minnesota churches get creative to deliver services over the weekend

article

For the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, churches are figuring out how to connect people without holding in-person worship services.

Minnesota faith leaders are reaching out and building community while being forced to stay apart.

Churches are typically busy on Sundays, but this Sunday was different. It is an unprecedented issue for many parishes, but they are all committed to delivering faith.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and I have never cancelled a Sunday service,” said Pastor Paul Johnson at Ridgewood Church in Minnetonka.

Johnson and his wife Wendi Johnson used technology to stream their message over social media Sunday.

“Just thankful we can be connected,” Johnson said. “We can still pray for each other.”

Advertisement

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Edina is streaming its services, too.

Father Kevin Finnegan held mass to a room of practically empty pews.

For those still wanting to physically go to church on Sundays, St. Andrew Lutheran Church in East Bethel held its first-ever drive-in service.

Other churches take old traditions like walk-through prayer labyrinths.

Give Them New Life offers individualized appointments for people to come pray, one at a time.

It’s not just Christian churches having to make the change, either. Several mosques held their Friday prayer over Facebook Live, too.

Several synagogues had online events or group video chats Saturday for Havdalah. It’s something people of all faiths and backgrounds will have to get used to for now.