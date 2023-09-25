Minnesota breweries take home awards from the Great American Beer Festival Competition

article

A few local craft breweries won awards for their beers at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival on Sept. 23. Of the 303 medals awarded in the competition, two Minnesota breweries and one Wisconsin brewery won awards.

Minnesota Medals:

Gold: The Freehouse, Minneapolis, Minn.: "No. 68 Red Lager" in the Rye Beers category

Bronze: Surly Brewing Co., Minneapolis, Minn.: "Lemonade" in the American Fruit Beer category

Wisconsin Medal:

Gold: 1840 Brewing Co. Milwaukee, Wis.: "I Don’t Want to Wait" in the Fruited Wood- and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer category

"Minnesotans should be very proud of the quality and craftsmanship of our local craft beer," said Jess Talley, Executive Director of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild. "These breweries are continuing the tradition of phenomenal, award-winning craft beer being made and enjoyed across our great state."