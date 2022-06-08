Minnesota auto dealers sue to block state's vehicle emission standards

The trade association representing most new car dealers in Minnesota has filed a lawsuit to block new state-imposed vehicle greenhouse standards.

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Auto Dealers Association says the rules will leave dealers with an oversupply of electric vehicles, make it harder to do out-of-state dealer trades, and will drive up vehicle costs.

The rules, which take effect for model year 2025, require dealers to carry a higher percentage of hybrids and electric vehicles on their lots. As the Walz administration moved forward with the rules, the divided Legislature did not act to stop implementation.