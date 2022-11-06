Minnesota athletes with disabilities faceoff in Courage Kenny Classic

This Sunday, many loyal Minnesota sports fans chose to watch a basketball game at Hastings High School, rather than watch their Minnesota Vikings take on the Washington Commanders. But the decision was easy, and the players were more than deserving because each one was playing through a permanent lower body disability.

"That can be anything from amputations to spina bifida, to a spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy," organizer Ryan Trench explained.

The Courage Kenny Classic adaptive basketball tournament brings in 15 teams from around the country; or about 170 athletes in all, ranging in age from five years old to 55 years old.

"Future Team USA members, future Paralympians, former Paralympians, so there’s a lot of talent," Trench told FOX 9.

(FOX 9)

The Junior Rolling Timberwolves of Golden Valley’s Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institution represented Minnesota, "This is one of our favorite tournaments," player David Petit said. Alongside his teammates, he won three games on Saturday, and another game on Sunday morning, to advance to the tourney’s championship game.

"Being in the championship today is a lot of fun," Petit said. "I’m the guy that gets in the lane and is big and shoots over everyone."

The athleticism drew a lot of cheers from fans, proving to everyone watching that the athletes’ disabilities have not sidelined them.

"There’s a wide variety of people out here just trying to play some ball," Trench finished. "You see a lot of different stuff in wheelchair basketball."

While the season is already in full swing, it is not too late to join a team. Courage Kenny’s athletes will be playing in many tournaments through the end of March, and the program is happy to welcome new players. Click here to learn more.