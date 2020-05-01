Minnesota AG Ellison tackles COVID-19 concerns in Twitter Q&A

Minnesota's attorney general is hoping to address concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He took to Twitter on Friday to answer questions about consumer protection.

The question and answer session was part of a nationwide event featuring Keith Ellison alongside 19 attorneys general from across the country.

It was an opportunity for Minnesotans to ask the attorney general questions about some of their concerns that stem from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ellison responded and covered a number of topics including price-gouging, tenant and worker protections and how people can avoid scams.

"We're trying to make sure that prices are stable, people have a shelter in order to be sheltered in place and that people can be safe in their workplace when they are essential workers," said Ellison. "We are really trying to make sure that we really are with the people of Minnesota as we go through this crisis together."

The AG says that his office has received nearly 2,000 complaints about price gouging in just the past two months.

He recently started a wage theft unit to address violations concerning workers’ rights. At the beginning of April, Ellison teamed up with U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald to form the Minnesota COVID-19 action team.