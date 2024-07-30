Minnehaha Falls repairs: Park board considering three different options

article

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is taking community input on Tuesday as the board aims to make repairs to the area around Minnehaha Falls.

Currently, viewing areas on the south side of the falls are closed due to deteriorating conditions.

Minnehaha Regional Park history

The Minneapolis park board took over the title for the land around the falls in 1889. The board first added tables and benches on the north side of the falls during the following summer of 1890. In 1892, they added a pavilion shelter.

By the 1930s, stairs were added by Works Progress Administration crews, with improvements made on the southside during the early 40s.

While those steps lasted decades, today, they have deteriorated to the point where they are no longer safe, the board says.

What's closed?

Viewing areas on the south side of the falls aren't currently available due to eroding slopes and unsafe paths, stairs, and walls.

The park board is looking at and taking public comment on three options for fixing the viewing areas. Option A would maintain the historical WPA design, Option B would use stone steps and "restore" the natural landscape. Option C is similar to Option B but would use wood and steel infrastructure.

Tuesday's meeting

A public open house meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 30 to discuss the potential changes. That meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the Minnehaha Falls Bandshell, 4801 S Minnehaha Park Drive.

Mockups for three options