Minneapolis working to add bathrooms and handwashing stations for people facing homelessness

The City of Minneapolis is working to add new hygiene stations taht will help people experiencing homelessness in the Twin Cities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to city leaders, crews are working with community partners to add four stations that provide access to bathrooms and handwashing stations.

Officials say closures caused by the pandemic have limited access to those facilities for people who are without a place to live.

The four new stations will include a porta-potty, a handwashing station, a sharps container along with a trash bin.

The stations will be installed at:

• Bryant and Broadway Avenue North.

• All Nations Church, 1515 E. 23rd St.

• Hope Church, 707 10th Ave. S.

• Lake Street/Midtown LRT Station.

Hennepin County is also working to provide public access to bathrooms at other locations in Minneapolis.