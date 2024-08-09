How Minneapolis ranks in the US for working parents

article

Minneapolis is one of the top 20 cities for working parents, according to a study by CoworkeringCafe.

The study ranked U.S. cities with at least 200,000 residents that had data for metrics based on career prospects, childcare availability and quality of life.

How Minneapolis ranks for working parents

Minneapolis is the only city in the Midwest that ranks in the study, making it the city with the most balanced family-friendly location in the region, according to the study.

Minneapolis ranks at No. 15 due to its sixth-highest number of public schools available, with more than three schools per square mile, the ranking states. The city was ranked 11th in the study for education, an important factor for working parents.

19.6% of jobs in Minneapolis are remote jobs and 141.7 pediatricians per 100,000 children.

Washington, D.C. ranked the best in the country for working parents, with high scores in the work and health categories. The study says 25% of its workforce is remote and registers 350 pediatricians per 100,000 children.

Seattle, Washington, was ranked second nationally due to its high share of remote workers at 27% of the total workforce, on top of 80% of the jobs being office-related.

Here are the top 20 cities for working families in the U.S.: