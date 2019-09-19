Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis woman stranded on cement block in Lake Superior

Published 
News
FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
article

Duluth, Mn., Friday, July 14, 2000--Construction workers, exhibit specialists and aquarium staff worked to complete the new Great Lakes Aquarium in time for its July 29 opening. IN THIS PHOTO: The new Aquarium building (lower left) sits at the edge o ( Photo By DUANE BRALEY/Star Tribune via Getty Images )

Expand

DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in Duluth, Minnesota rescued a Minneapolis woman who had become stranded on a cement block on Lake Superior while trying to dock her sailboat Wednesday. 

At 3:34 p.m., the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, along U.S. Coast Guard and several other agencies, responded to a report of a woman in distress near the Superior Entry in the Superior Bay. 

The sheriff’s office said the 55-year-old woman’s sailboat had drifted into Lake Superior while she was attempting to dock it, leaving her stranded. The Duluth Fire Department located her. 

The woman was taken to a hospital in Duluth with non-life threatening injuries. 
 