Minneapolis VA offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for veterans who are frontline workers

The Minneapolis VA is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination session on Monday for veterans of any age who are considered essential, frontline workers.

According to the VA, the vaccination clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. No appointments are needed.

The facility says they have 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine available for essential workers along with any veteran older than 65, regardless of enrollment status. However, veterans must commit to returning to the VA in four weeks for a second dose.

The clinic will be held in room 1L-142 at the medical center. Veterans are asked to use the outpatient entrance to enter.

More information on the session and requirements are available on the Minneapolis VA's website.

For the VA, they consider the following careers as essential workers: