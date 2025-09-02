Minneapolis transit center shooting leaves 1 dead, police searching for suspect

The Brief Minneapolis police say a 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting inside a transit station in south Minneapolis. Police responded to the report of the shooting, and a man down, at around 12: 30 p.m. on Tuesday. A potential suspect fled the scene on foot, and police are still searching for them.



Minneapolis police are searching for a suspect who fled on foot after shooting another man inside a transit center in south Minneapolis on Tuesday.

Minneapolis transit center shooting

What we know:

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, shortly after 12:30 p.m., police responded to the report of shots fired and a person down inside the Lake Street and Chicago Avenue transit center station.

First responders found a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds who died at the scene, police say. A Hennepin County medical examiner will release their name at a later date.

Dig deeper:

O’Hara says that a preliminary investigation points to an altercation between two men leading up to the shooting, while noting the area has been a "problem area" in recent months.

Police recovered multiple casings from a handgun at the scene, and the shooter is believed to have fled north on foot.

Authorities are actively searching for them, and do not believe the shooting to be random.

The shooting is Minneapolis’ 42nd homicide of the year, compared to 51 at this time in 2024.

What they're saying:

"Another life has been lost due to senseless violence. Our heart goes out to this man’s family," said O’Hara on Tuesday.