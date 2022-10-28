Minneapolis toddler leaves hospital after being shot in the face

article

The 3-year-old child who was shot in the face when a barrage of gunfire ripped into her family's Minneapolis home last weekend has been released from the hospital.

The child, named Olivia, is recovering from surgery and was released on Friday, her family told FOX 9.

Olivia's family told FOX 9 on Friday they do not want to go back to their home on the 2200 block of 5th Avenue North after it was riddled with bullets around 10 p.m. on Oct. 22, and they're currently looking to relocate somewhere else.

A colleague of Olivia's father launched a Go Fund Me page to help the family. The page describes Olivia as "a joy to be around; such a big smile for a little girl. She could light up any room. She did not deserve this."