Minneapolis City Council approves police plan after human rights investigation

Changes are coming to the Minneapolis Police Department after the Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved a new policing plan after the Minnesota Department of Human Rights investigation into the MPD that was launched after George Floyd's murder.

The City Council approved the City of Minneapolis' settlement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights by an 11-0 vote on Thursday.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero, and leaders from the City of Minneapolis and Minneapolis Police Department are scheduled to provide an update on the court-enforceable settlement agreement between the city and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, you can watch it live in the player above.

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday and Friday morning met in a closed-door meeting to discuss the human rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department. The Minnesota Department of Human Rights launched an investigation in early June 2020, just days after Floyd's murder at the hands of Minneapolis police. Nearly two years later, in late April 2022, the Department of Human Rights announced the findings of the investigation, which concluded the police department and the City of Minneapolis had engaged in a pattern of racist discrimination.

In an update in February, the Minneapolis city attorney said its legal teams had met more than two dozen times with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights including many in-person, day-long negotiation sessions, adding they've made progress on an agreement to resolve the issue.

Any agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights would need to be approved by the mayor and council.

At the same time, the city is also working with federal authorities on a separate investigation by the Department of Justice. That investigation will also result in a second, separate agreement.