Teens seek role in helping curb violence in Minneapolis

Amid a rise in violence in Minneapolis, some of the city’s younger residents are calling for action.

"We are here because there’s power in the youth, but yet we are not heard enough. So now it’s time to hear the truth," said Kanandi Mack.

The group took aim at Mayor Jacob Frey’s public safety proposal unveiled last month, and what they call a lack of youth influenced policies.

"The omission of our youth voice in these proposals further isolate us from the decision-making tables," said Elijah Kamau.

From safety to policing to education, they are proposing a number of demands that they believe could be some of the first steps toward healing the community.

"We demand the establishment of a better, healthier relationship with officers and citizens, especially with people of color," added Umeran Hailu. "We shouldn’t be stuck living in fear anymore. A change needs to happen, and I believe that change begins with us."

"We need more African-American police officers from the community, in the community. We also need to know where these guns are coming from and stop it there," Tajelle Freeman added.