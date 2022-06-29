Minneapolis teenager charged for violent carjacking outside restaurant

A Minneapolis teenager was charged for violently carjacking a woman outside her work at a Northeast Minneapolis Restaurant on June 9, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Shamir Black, 18, is charged with one count of carjacking after he allegedly went up to the woman and demanded her car keys before pushing her to the ground and hitting her in the head with a firearm, according to court documents.

A bystander attempted to help the woman when Black allegedly pointed the firearm at the bystander and pulled the trigger. However, the gun did not discharge a bullet, according to the court documents.

Black and his accomplice went into the woman’s vehicle. Nearby witnesses who saw what happened pulled Black from the driver’s seat and put him on the ground. Black and his accomplice managed to flee before police arrived, the documents state.

During the investigation, officers recovered a 9mm semiautomatic pistol wrapped in a gray sweatshirt. Authorities said the firearm had been reported stolen from a Prior Lake home in April. Authorities also recovered a stolen Jetta outside his home.

Black was taken into custody Friday and is set to appear in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.