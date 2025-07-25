Minneapolis shooting leaves man dead

The Brief A man in his 30s is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis. Police say they responded to shots fired near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Lyndale Avenue South just after 2:30 a.m. The suspect reportedly fled after the shooting, and no arrests have been announced.



Fatal Minneapolis shooting

What we know:

The Minneapolis Police Department said its officers responded to reports of gunfire near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Lyndale Avenue South at about 2:33 a.m. on Friday.

Police then found a man in his 30s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. That man later died at the hospital.

Investigators say they believe the victim was talking to another man who was inside a vehicle. That man allegedly got out of the vehicle and fatally shot the victim.

What they're saying:

Minneapolis police Chief Brian O'Hara released the following statement on the fatal shooting:

"We as a community cannot accept this violence and tragedy as normal. Investigators are working diligently to follow up on leads and learn what led up to this tragic shooting. If anyone has any information about this tragedy, please provide it to our investigators."

What we don't know:

No details on the suspect's description or the vehicle he was in have been released.

The victim's name and official cause of death are expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Minneapolis police by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit information online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.