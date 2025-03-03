Minneapolis shooting leaves man with possible life-threatening injuries

article

The Brief A man was sent to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Minneapolis Monday night. The man was found inside a home on 50th Avenue North, and officers found evidence of gunfire outside. Police believe the man ran inside after he was shot.



Man shot on 50th and Girard Avenues

What we know:

According to Minneapolis police, just after 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 50th Avenue North and Girard Avenue North.

At the scene, officers found a man "of unknown age" with a possible life-threatening gunshot wound inside a home on 50th Avenue North, and was ultimately taken to the hospital.

Evidence of gunfire was found outside the home, and police believe the man ran inside the home after he was shot.

No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the shooting, but it is currently under investigation.

The current condition of the man is not known.