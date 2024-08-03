Minneapolis shooting injures 3 people, 2 critically

article

A shooting in Minneapolis early Saturday morning injured a man, woman and teenager before leading to the arrest of four adults and a 15-year-old boy.

What we know

Police say they responded to an area near Washingon Avenue North and 2nd Avenue North after hearing gunshots just after 3:15 a.m.

They then found a 48-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. The man and boy had injuries described as "potentially life-threatening" while the woman is expected to survive. All were taken to the hospital.

Police say they then stopped a vehicle at the intersection of 1st Avenue North and 4th Street that they believed was linked to the shooting. Inside they reportedly found a 22-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy.

Officers also recovered a gun from the vehicle during the traffic stop.

The four adults were then booked into jail while the teen was taken to the juvenile detention center.

Investigators then later discharged shell casings and damage to buildings on both sides of 2nd Avenue near Washington Avenue.

Police also recovered two stolen motorcycles.

What we don't know

Police have not released information on what may have led to the shooting.