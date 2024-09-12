Woman arrested after threatening residents of a shelter in Minneapolis

article

The Brief Minneapolis police have arrested a 33-year-old woman for her involvement in threatening residents of a women and children's shelter on Sept. 5. The woman is also suspected of causing damage to the building of the shelter and a vehicle. An argument escalated to a physical altercation at the shelter.



What we know

Police say the incident happened the night of Sept. 5 on the 2600 block of Russell Avenue North. An argument between residents of a shelter for women and children and people from a residence on the same block led to "physical violence".

The shelter and a vehicle belonging to a resident of the shelter were damaged during the fight, authorities said.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested for her involvement in the fight and the damage caused to the shelter and vehicle. Police say they are seeking charges of felony property damage and riot.

What we don't know

Police did not say what led up to the altercation, or what the two parties were arguing about.

Additional victims and suspects are currently unknown, but police are working to track down more victims and suspects.

What they're saying

"This incident was disturbing and involved multiple levels of potential crime which has made this ongoing investigation labor intensive," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara "I am thankful to the investigators who have worked diligently to achieve these results today. I am confident this investigation will continue to its logical conclusion, and so, further arrests may still occur."