Minneapolis making Red, White & Boom Fourth of July all-day event

The Brief The Minneapolis Park Board is turning this year's Red, White & Boom into an all-day event on the Fourth of July on the downtown Minneapolis riverfront. Activities start at 10 a.m., and the day will end with fireworks at 10 p.m. It will include yoga classes, food trucks, pickleball, dancing, markets and other activities.



The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced Friday it’s expanding its annual Red, White and Boom event.

Officials say it will be an all-day event on the downtown Minneapolis riverfront, on the Fourth of July. The day will end with a fireworks show at 10 p.m. Fireworks returned last year for the first time since 2019.

What is Red, White and Boom?

The event is Minneapolis’s biggest Fourth of July celebration. The festival activities will take place on the west side of the river, at Water Works and the Stone Arch Bridge parking lot.

What’s the schedule?

Activities start at 10 a.m. and go all day until the fireworks show at 10 p.m. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening:

Event Schedule

10:30 a.m.: Free Yoga with Minneapolis Bouldering Project on Water Works Lawn

12:00 p.m.: Free Yoga with Downtown YMCA on Water Works Lawn

Local Shopping

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Minneapolis Park Market

Browse 20+ local makers, including handmade ceramics, jewelry, pet treats, and kid-run businesses.

Pickleball on the Parkway

3:30-8:30 p.m.: Open Play

Evening Dance Sessions

5:30-6:30 p.m.: Line Dancing with Deena

6:45-7:45 p.m.: K-Pop Random Dance Play

8:00-9:00 p.m.: Zumba Dance Jam

9-10 p.m.: DJ Dance Party

9-10 p.m.: Keep the energy up before the fireworks with a high-energy dance party set by our live DJ.

Fireworks over the Mississippi River

10 p.m.: Finish the day with a fireworks display that will light up the Minneapolis skyline and riverfront.

The day will also feature a variety of food trucks.

Where should I park?

If you’re planning on driving to Red, White and Boom, city officials have a list of recommendations where you can park.

Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot (225 3rd Ave S)

Barrel House (111 3rd Avenue South)

Gateway Ramp (400 S 3rd Avenue)

Stadium Ramp (740 S 4th Street)

Jerry Haaf Memorial Ramp (424 S 4th Street)

West Bank Office Ramp (1300 13th Avenue South)

Street parking along Washington Avenue

What should I bring?

A blanket or lawn chair for riverside seating

Sunscreen, water, and a hat for daytime events

Minneapolis officials say to stay caught up on events for the day, follow the Red, White and Boom Facebook and Instagram accounts.