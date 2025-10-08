Temple Israel Minneapolis investigating anti-Semitic graffiti

The Brief Officials at Temple Israel Minneapolis are investigating anti-Semitic graffiti spray-painted on the building Wednesday morning. The temple remains open, with extra security. Mayor Jacob Frey posted a picture of the graffiti on social media and called the vandalism "unacceptable."



Officials at Temple Israel in Minneapolis are investigating after they discovered someone spray-painted anti-Semitic graffiti on the building early Wednesday morning.

The backstory:

In a letter to members Wednesday, Rabbi Marcia A Zimmerman said they discovered hateful language and imagery that included anti-Zionist references to the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

Officials at Temple Israel did a sweep of the building as a precaution, and filed reports with the Minneapolis Police Department. The temple remains open Wednesday, with security on alert as necessary.

What they're saying:

"I am incredibly grateful to our outstanding security team, who maintain a seen and unseen presence to help keep us safe. I am also thankful for your partnership in providing support for Temple’s security initiatives so that we are prepared for moments like these.

As we mourn the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks, this ugly act of antisemitism is particularly painful. We have always lived by the words inscribed above our doors: "My house shall be a house of prayer for all peoples." We remain committed to living our Jewish values, which we proudly pass on to our children, and to the interfaith dialogue that has built meaningful relationships across our city.

This week, as we celebrate the festival of Sukkot, we are reminded that this time is called z’man simchateinu, the time of our rejoicing. We will celebrate with congregants of all ages in our beautiful sukkah throughout the week and hope that you will join us for Shabbat on Friday evening.

I am proud of our Temple community, and of standing up for our Jewish values even in difficult times. Thank you for your support and partnership as we continuously work to navigate and improve our ever-changing world."

Mayor Jacob Frey issues statement

Big picture view:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey posted a photo of the graffiti and a statement to social media Wednesday morning.

"This morning, Temple Israel woke up to anti-Semitic threats – a reminder that hate still tries to find a foothold. It won’t find one here. Minneapolis stands with our Jewish neighbors. Hiding behind hate to spread fear against any religion is cowardly and unacceptable in our city.