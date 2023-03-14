Minneapolis to give update on 'challenging' pothole season

The City of Minneapolis on Tuesday will provide an update on its response to its pothole problem.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Public Works Director Margaret Anderson Kelliher and Transportation Maintenance and Repair Director Joe Paumen will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. You can watch it live in the player above.

The increased freeze/thaw cycles this winter has contributed to the formation of numerous potholes. The city fills potholes with temporary cold patches until permanent patches can be made during the regular construction season.

Minneapolis encourages people to contact 311 to report potholes. Minneapolis Public Works uses reports that come in from the public, as well as observations in the field, to prioritize work and address street issues, a news release says.