Minneapolis police tout Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrest stats

The Brief Minneapolis police say its specialized Violent Criminal Apprehension Team has made 88 total arrests since its inception in March 2026. Officials say arrests include suspects wanted for serious violent crimes such as homicides, robberies, domestic assaults and non-fatal shootings. Police also began a Firearm Assault Shoot Team, or FAST, in March, dedicated to non-fatal shooting investigations.



A specialized unit with the Minneapolis Police Department says it’s now approaching nearly 100 arrests of suspects wanted in connection to violent crimes throughout the city since March.

MPD VCAT arrests

What we know:

Minneapolis Police Department officials say its Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) has focused on identifying, finding and arresting violent suspects connected with crimes within the city since it became operational on March 24, 2026.

The MPD VCAT is a specialized unit with the police department focused on tracking down and arresting suspects wanted for serious violent crimes such as homicides, robberies, domestic assaults and non-fatal shootings.

Dig deeper:

A recent update for MPD says its VCAT team has made the following arrests since its inception:

30 for other violent-crime-related warrants

17 for murder

14 for second-degree assault

10 for first-degree assault

5 for aggravated robbery

4 for criminal vehicular homicide/criminal vehicular operation

3 for domestic assault

3 for sexual assault

2 for robbery of a person

1 for carjacking

Officials say the new unit gives MPD dedicated resources to act quickly when violent offenders have been identified and need to be located and taken into custody.

It also works closely with similar specialized units in partner agencies to coordinate and improve the efficiency of apprehending violent offenders locally and across the country.

Big picture view:

MPD also began a Firearm Assault Shoot Team, or FAST, in March.

The coalition involves the Minneapolis Police Department, Metro Transit, Ramsey County, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Bloomington police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). At least one member from each agency responds to every shooting with a victim.

The backstory:

Before 2020, Minneapolis police had a dedicated non-fatal shooting investigative unit, but after staffing numbers dropped, that team was combined with homicide investigators.

Since then, homicide cases have taken priority, but FAST has been tasked with focusing on non-fatal shooting investigations.

Police say the solve rate for non-fatal shootings was 47% in 2025, above the national average, and they believe the new unit will push that number over 60% for 2026.

The unit holds bi-weekly meetings to share information across all Hennepin County cities, with a goal of preventing violent crime, calming gang wars and keeping people safe.