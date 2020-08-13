Expand / Collapse search
Minneapolis police take 27 guns off the streets, many from downtown

FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say in the last three weeks they have taken 27 guns off of the street. 

Officials say many of those guns came from downtown Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department teamed up with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office to target people carrying illegal or stolen guns.

“We do these details again to focus on violent crime activity and the guns,” said Billy Peterson, the inspector of the Minneapolis Police First Precinct. “Last Friday, we did one of those details and as part of that detail we recovered 12 guns, 10 of those guns came directly out of downtown and six of them were stolen.”

Police say that effort led to more than 20 arrests. Police say this year they have recovered more than 600 illegally possessed guns, which is a 12 percent increase compared to last year.
 