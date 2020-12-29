Minneapolis Police: Stolen car with 7-year-old inside found 2 blocks away

Minneapolis Police say a man briefly stole a car from a gas station with a 7-year-old inside in the North Loop neighborhood.

According to a police spokesperson, the car was stolen at 5:30 p.m. at the Holiday station just north of Target Field.

Inside was a 7-year-old child. The person who took the car drove about two blocks away before pulling over and bailing out of the vehicle, leaving the child inside.

Police recovered the car shortly after. Nobody is in custody.