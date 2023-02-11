Child taken in stolen vehicle found safe: Minneapolis police

The Minneapolis Police Department said the child was found safe.

See the original story below

The Minneapolis Police Department is requesting help searching for a vehicle that was stolen with a child inside Saturday night.

The vehicle is a 2013 light blue Mazda 5 with license plate FXA996. The car was stolen around 7 p.m. at 1300 Lake Street East.

The vehicle's last location pinged at 32 East and 20th Avenue South.

If you see the vehicle contact 911.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.