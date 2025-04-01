Expand / Collapse search
Minneapolis police issue alert for missing 10-year-old boy

By
Published  April 1, 2025 9:34am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 9
article

Marvin Terry (Minneapolis PD / Supplied)

The Brief

    • Police are asking for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy.
    • Marvin Terry was last seen Monday night leaving his home on Knox Avenue North around 10 p.m.
    • Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are asking for help as they search for a 10-year-old boy reported missing on Tuesday.

Missing boy in Minneapolis

What we know:

Police say Marvin Dwayne Terry was last seen around 10 p.m. on Monday walking from his home on Knox Avenue North near 11th Avenue North.

Dig deeper:

Terry is described as about 4-foot-9-inches tall, 81 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a birthmark on the right side of his face, a scar on his knee, and a scar on his thigh.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, camo pants, and muddy white shoes.

Call police if you see Marvin

What you can do:

If you've seen Marvin or have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 immediately. Tips can also be made anonymously through CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or submitting tips online.

The Source: Minneapolis police issued an alert Tuesday morning on Facebook.

Missing PersonsNear North