Minneapolis police issue alert for missing 10-year-old boy
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are asking for help as they search for a 10-year-old boy reported missing on Tuesday.
What we know:
Police say Marvin Dwayne Terry was last seen around 10 p.m. on Monday walking from his home on Knox Avenue North near 11th Avenue North.
Dig deeper:
Terry is described as about 4-foot-9-inches tall, 81 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a birthmark on the right side of his face, a scar on his knee, and a scar on his thigh.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, camo pants, and muddy white shoes.
Call police if you see Marvin
What you can do:
If you've seen Marvin or have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 immediately. Tips can also be made anonymously through CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or submitting tips online.
The Source: Minneapolis police issued an alert Tuesday morning on Facebook.