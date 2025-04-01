Minneapolis police issue alert for missing 10-year-old boy

article

The Brief Police are asking for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy. Marvin Terry was last seen Monday night leaving his home on Knox Avenue North around 10 p.m. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.



Minneapolis police are asking for help as they search for a 10-year-old boy reported missing on Tuesday.

Missing boy in Minneapolis

What we know:

Police say Marvin Dwayne Terry was last seen around 10 p.m. on Monday walking from his home on Knox Avenue North near 11th Avenue North.

Dig deeper:

Terry is described as about 4-foot-9-inches tall, 81 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a birthmark on the right side of his face, a scar on his knee, and a scar on his thigh.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, camo pants, and muddy white shoes.

Call police if you see Marvin

What you can do:

If you've seen Marvin or have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 immediately. Tips can also be made anonymously through CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or submitting tips online.