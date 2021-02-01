Minneapolis police make more reforms to body camera policy

The City of Minneapolis announced Monday it is changing the police department's body camera policy in an effort to increase transparency and accountability.

According to a release from the city, under the new policy, officers will no longer be allowed to deactivate their body camera to discuss issues privately on scene while an event is still in progress. Conversations about performance or tactics can still be redacted prior to public release.

According to the order, the new policy takes effect on Feb. 4.

MPD also revised its body camera policy last summer to make it easier for civilians to review footage after a critical incident.