Minneapolis police investigating suspicious deaths as murder-suicide
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department says it’s investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Tuesday evening.
The backstory:
Minneapolis police officers from the fifth precinct responded at about 5:43 p.m. Tuesday to a do a welfare check on the 2700 block of Drew Avenue South. When officers arrived, the report was that the occupants of the home had not been heard from for several days.
Upon gaining entry to the residence, officers located a man and a woman in their 80s who were both dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Authorities say their preliminary investigation shows the incident may be a domestic-related murder-suicide.
Authorities say they have opened a suspicious death investigation.
Names yet to be released
What they're saying:
Authorities say the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the names of the two deceased, as well as a cause of death.