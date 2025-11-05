Minneapolis police investigating suspicious deaths as murder-suicide

The Brief Minneapolis police are investigating two people found dead inside a residence Tuesday evening as a murder-suicide. Officers responded to the 2700 block of Drew Avenue South to conduct a welfare check after occupants of the home had not been heard from for several das. A man and a woman in their 80s had suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead.



Minneapolis murder-suicide

The backstory:

Minneapolis police officers from the fifth precinct responded at about 5:43 p.m. Tuesday to a do a welfare check on the 2700 block of Drew Avenue South. When officers arrived, the report was that the occupants of the home had not been heard from for several days.

Upon gaining entry to the residence, officers located a man and a woman in their 80s who were both dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Authorities say their preliminary investigation shows the incident may be a domestic-related murder-suicide.

Authorities say they have opened a suspicious death investigation.

Names yet to be released

What they're saying:

Authorities say the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the names of the two deceased, as well as a cause of death.