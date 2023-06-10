Minneapolis police investigating fatal shooting Saturday afternoon

article

A man was shot and killed in Minneapolis’ Whittier neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Minneapolis police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on the 2700 block of Blaisdell Avenue. The preliminary information indicates a man in his 20s was standing outside with other people when at least one person fired shots at the group and then left the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transferred to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Saturday’s incident is the second fatal shooting in Minneapolis this weekend. On Friday night, a man in his early 20s was also shot while standing outside on the 3600 block of Penn Avenue North. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries early Saturday morning.