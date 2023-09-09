Minneapolis police investigating fatal Friday night shooting in Uptown

article

Authorities say a 22-year-old man has died after being shot in Uptown Friday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots being fired just before 9 p.m. on the 2900 block of Fremont Avenue South and found a 22-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers provided medical treatment until the man was transported to Hennepin Health Care Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates the 22-year-old man was outside when he was shot. Law enforcement said gunfire caused damage to multiple windows at a nearby building and a vehicle in the area.

Police have not released any details about what led up to the shooting but said no arrests have been made.

Minneapolis police request anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online here.

The shooting remains under investigation.