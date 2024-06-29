Minneapolis police investigating after man found fatally shot inside vehicle

article

A man is dead after he was found suffering from gunshot wounds while sitting inside a vehicle in Minneapolis Friday night.

Minneapolis police say they responded to a ShotSpotter activation as well as 911 calls reporting a shooting in the 3500 block of Penn Ave. North just before 11 p.m.

Police then found a man in his 50s with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle. He died at the scene despite life-saving efforts, police say.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to release the identity of the man along with his official cause of death at a later date.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit tips online.