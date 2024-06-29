Expand / Collapse search
Minneapolis police investigating after man found fatally shot inside vehicle

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 29, 2024 12:24pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Police investigate after a man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle (FOX 9). (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is dead after he was found suffering from gunshot wounds while sitting inside a vehicle in Minneapolis Friday night. 

Minneapolis police say they responded to a ShotSpotter activation as well as 911 calls reporting a shooting in the 3500 block of Penn Ave. North just before 11 p.m. 

Police then found a man in his 50s with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle. He died at the scene despite life-saving efforts, police say. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to release the identity of the man along with his official cause of death at a later date.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit tips online. 