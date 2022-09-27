Minneapolis police investigating after man found dead in Bryant neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Police say a man was found dead shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
In a news release, the Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a report of a man dead on the sidewalk Tuesday morning.
When officers arrived at the scene at the 4100 block of Fourth Avenue South, they found a man dead. He had been shot.
The investigation is ongoing and at this time no suspects are in custody.