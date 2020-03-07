Minneapolis police investigate attempted abduction near University of Minnesota

Minneapolis police are investigating an attempted abduction that took place Sunday evening near the University of Minnesota campus.

According to authorities, at about 6:07 p.m., Public Safety officers responded to an attempted abduction near 725 8th Avenue Southeast.

Authorities described the suspect as a man in his 40s, about 5'7'' tall and wearing a black shirt. The suspect reportedly tried to grab the victim from behind.

Police are also investigating an attempted kidnapping that took place Feb. 18 in the same neighborhood. According to authorities, at about 10:31 a.m., officers responded to an attempted abduction near 6th Street Southeast and 10th Avenue Southeast. The U of M Department of Public Safety reports the suspect attempted to push the victim into the back seat of a car. The suspect then fled the area.

