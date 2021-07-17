Minneapolis police investigate 2 shootings near U of M

Police are investigating two shootings that took place near the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to North Memorial Medical Center on a report of a person who was shot on the 2600 block of University Avenue SE. The victim, a man believed to be in his 20s, was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

At about 3:11 .m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on Delaware Street SE. When they arrived, officers located a young man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Both shootings are under investigation. No one is in custody yet.