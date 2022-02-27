Minneapolis Police: Domestic stabbing kills 1, injures another

Minneapolis Police are investigating after a fatal domestic stabbing Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 5:37 p.m. Sunday on the 3100 block of Oliver Avenue North. When they arrived, officers found a woman who had been stabbed. As officers were helping the woman, police say they received information that there was a man who had also been stabbed near the 3000 block of Penn Avenue North, about one or two blocks from where they were. MPD said his injuries were life-threatening and required CPR at the scene.

The man and woman were transported to the hospital in different vehicles, police said. The man later died from his injuries.

Police did not provide information on the status of the woman, but she is expected to survive.

This is being investigated as a domestic stabbing. Police say the man and woman are related.

A man died after being stabbed Sunday evening near a Family Dollar store on the 3000 block of Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis. (FOX 9)

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Officer will release the man's identity, as well as cause and nature of death at a later time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

This marks the city's tenth homicide this year.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.