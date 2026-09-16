Minneapolis police chief search: Mayor Frey on candidates and council approval

The Brief Minneapolis has launched a national search for a new police chief after former Chief Brian O'Hara resigned in May. Mayor Jacob Frey says more than a dozen applications have come in from candidates inside and outside Minnesota. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will conduct an extended background check on the final candidate.



The City of Minneapolis has launched a national search for a new police chief following the resignation of former Chief Brian O'Hara in May, after it was revealed he interfered with an internal inquiry into his own conduct.

The search so far

Mayor Jacob Frey brought in a nationally-recognized firm to help lead the search. Community engagement sessions were held across all five precincts in the city, wrapping up just recently.

What we know:

According to Frey, the process will include interviews with community members and law enforcement professionals. That panel will then pass a group of finalists to the mayor, who will interview them directly before making a nomination. The nominated chief will then go to the city council for confirmation.

"We underwent engagement in all five precincts of the city," said Frey on FOX 9's All Day. "I got some really good feedback from constituents as to what they want to see in a new police chief."

The city has already received more than a dozen applications from candidates — including people from inside Minneapolis, from elsewhere in Minnesota and from out of state, according to Frey.

Frey was candid about the expectations that come with the role, saying the next chief will face enormous pressure but won't be able to satisfy everyone.

"This is one of the hardest jobs in the whole state," said Frey. "This next police chief will not be able to be all things to all people."

He added that every chief he has worked with brought real strengths alongside real limitations — and that the next one will be no different.

Interim chief and the background check

What they're saying:

Interim Chief Bill Peterson has previously said he was not interested in the permanent position. When asked whether Peterson had since put his name in, Frey said he could not comment on individual candidates — but praised Peterson's leadership.

"I think Chief Peterson, interim Chief Peterson, has done a hell of a job," said Frey. "I think that he's steadied the department. I think he's already led through some difficult circumstances with some really heroic acts from police officers just a couple of weeks ago."

Frey said the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will conduct a thorough background check on the next chief — going beyond the interview process, reference calls and resume review.

"This is a person that is going to have access to some fairly delicate and confidential information, and we need to make sure that they're using it in the right way," said Frey. "There will be an extended background check, as there has always been on our chiefs, and we're going to make sure to go through with a fine-tooth comb."

Getting the council on board

Big picture view:

One of the bigger challenges ahead is getting the city council to confirm the mayor's pick, given the history of tension between Frey and the council — particularly on policing issues.

Frey said he is working to bring council members into the process early, including asking them to host their own community engagement sessions in their wards — something members who both agree and disagree with him participated in.

"I'm also hopeful that in choosing a police chief, which is a very important decision, this is arguably the most important hire that I'll have for my remaining time in this term, that they understand that politics has to matter way less," said Frey. "This is not about politics. This is about safety of people in the city and the importance of getting a top-tier candidate and a chief that is going to help make it so."

When asked how a candidate could be convinced to take a job in a city where the council may not always be in their corner, Frey pushed back on the framing.

"They are not working under a city council. They will work with the city council," said Frey. "These are people that are in service for a reason. They do these jobs not for their health, clearly. They do these jobs because they feel like they've got this bigger obligation to help society, to keep people safe."

What we don't know:

A timeline for when the mayor will make a final nomination has not been announced. It is also not known which specific candidates are under consideration.