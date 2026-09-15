Wild GM Bill Guerin on Quinn Hughes contract talks: ‘Everything is fine’

The Brief The Minnesota Wild start training camp later this week, and GM Bill Guerin is working on a contract extension for Quinn Hughes. Hughes is in the final year of his current contract, and was acquired by the Wild last year in a massive trade. If the Wild don't sign Hughes to a long-term deal, he could become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2027.



The Minnesota Wild begin training camp later this week, and their first preseason game is Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks at Grand Casino Arena.

As the start of the season looms, Wild fans are waiting anxiously for news that they’ve signed Quinn Hughes to a contract extension. Wild GM Bill Guerin offered an update on Tuesday.

Bill Guerin: ‘Everything is fine’

What we know:

Guerin acquired Hughes in a massive trade last season to boost the Wild’s defense. With his help, the Wild advanced to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons. Hughes now enters the 2026-27 season in the final year of his current contract.

It’s in the Wild’s best interest to sign him to a long-term contract before the start of the regular season. Guerin says he’s been in consistent talks with Hughes, and is preaching patience.

"I’ve been very comfortable with where we’re at with Quinn for a long time because of the conversations him and I have had. These things take time, different things are important to different players and each player is a different process. I’m real comfortable with where we are. Everything is fine," Guerin said.

Hughes had five goals and 48 assists in 48 regular-season games with the Wild last season.

Hughes not rushing

What they're saying:

Hughes was at the NHL’s Media Tour in Las Vegas last week. He says he’s not in a rush to sign a new contract, though he loves Minnesota and playing for the Wild.

"This is going to be done whenever I feel like it needs to be done. I don't feel backed up against a wall. I'm very thoughtful. I want to make sure I'm taking my time on everything and make sure I'm making a decision that is going to be good for everyone. That's kind of where my head has been at," Hughes said. "We haven't had that many conversations just because of how I wanted my summer to go in terms of being fresh and resetting and enjoying and training and being around friends and family. As we get going here, I'm sure it'll heat up, but I don't feel backed up against a wall where I have to sign before camp."

Wild training camp

The Wild starts training camp Thursday at TRIA Rink, and Hughes is expected to be in attendance. He’s in the final year of a six-year, $47.7 million contract.

What we don't know:

If he doesn’t sign an extension, Hughes can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2027.