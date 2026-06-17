Minneapolis Parks and Rec board votes to close Minnehaha off-leash dog park, citing sacred Dakota land

The Brief The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board voted to start decommissioning the Minnehaha off-leash dog park after a long meeting Wednesday. The park is considered a sacred Dakota site, and Indigenous leaders pushed for its closure while many dog owners opposed the move. Dogs will need to be on a leash at all times by the end of the year, and the board will look for new locations for off-leash activities.



The Minnehaha off-leash dog park will soon close, following a heated debate and a decision by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

Board votes to close Minnehaha off-leash dog park

What we know:

After hours of public comment and sometimes heated debate at the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board meeting on Wednesday, board members voted to begin decommissioning the Minnehaha off-leash recreation area.

All but one board member supported the decision, which is part of the Minnehaha Regional Park long-term plan.

The board heard from dozens of people, including many dog owners who said they have been using the park for more than 30 years.

Members of the Indigenous community argued the land is a sacred Dakota site with thousands of years of history.

Dog owners voiced their concerns about losing a space for their pets to run freely.

"My dog can’t swim on a leash, he can’t get exercise on a leash. My dog is a husky, he needs to run. I will find a place to let him run. He needs it to be healthy," said Mark Mendel, who lives nearby.

Indigenous leaders say the closure is overdue

What they're saying:

"It’s great that it passed, I’m just wondering why they’re waiting till December 31st to implement it, since they know the harms that it created. They just want to appease these people who are hurt that their dogs can’t go to the park, and it should be shutdown immediately," said Mike Forcia, chairman of the American Indigenous Movement.



Dog owners said they support preserving sacred land, but hoped to find a way to continue off-leash access. The tense discussion continued outside the boardroom after the vote.

The next step is a planning process, where the Minneapolis Park Board will work with the community to identify other locations for off-leash dog activities.