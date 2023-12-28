Minneapolis Park Police find hundreds of fentanyl pills during arrest: charges

A man is facing serious drug charges after Minneapolis Park Police found hundreds of pills that tested positive for fentanyl during an arrest before Christmas near Elliot Park.

Minneapolis Park Police Chief Jason Ohotto says the suspect, identified as Bernard Mack, was arrested during a patrol around Elliot Park -- which has been a hot spot for crime.

"In 2023, Elliot Park has experienced at least 13 reported serious violent crimes," explained Chief Ohotto. "That leads all Minneapolis parks."

On the night of December 23, police attempted to stop a vehicle that was registered to a man with an active warrant. However, the vehicle pulled off to the side of the street and four people jumped out and ran away.

The driver, Mack, who police say was the wanted man, ran southbound, eventually reaching a fence near East 19th Street. Police say Mack tried to jump the fence, but couldn't quite make it. He was arrested shortly thereafter.

Searching his person, police found more than $2,500 in cash. In the backyard, officers found 1,788 that field tested positive for fentanyl.

"This quantity of fentanyl is extraordinary, for a street-level drug arrest, and could have hurt or killed countless numbers of our neighbors," said Chief Ohotto.

In the abandoned vehicle, officers found more fentanyl pills and two cell phones, along with a box of sandwich bags. In the trunk, officers found a .45 caliber handgun with an extended magazine and multiple rounds.

Mack is being held in Hennepin County Jail on an aggravated drug charge.