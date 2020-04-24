Minneapolis Park Board closing playgrounds, athletic fields, removing tennis nets, basketball rims

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced Friday it is closing playgrounds, skate parks and athletic fields in the city by May 1 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The park board is also removing tennis court nets and blocking or removing basketball court rims, according to a news release. Volleyball nets are already down and will remain down.

Disc golf areas remain open, but users are asked to adhere to the social distancing guidelines similar to those in place at the city’s public golf courses.

Gatherings at picnic areas must be limited to 10 people or less and there will soon be signs up reminding people of those guidelines, the park board said.

The latest closures and modifications come as the park board says people have continued to congregate at parks despite efforts to educate and encourage social distancing.

The park board has already opened several parkways throughout Minneapolis so trail users can stay six feet apart, including Lake of the Isles Parkway, Cedar Lake Parkway, Lake Harriet Parkway, Lake Nokomis Parkway and parts of West River, East River and Bde Maka Ska parkways.