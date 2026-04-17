Minneapolis music legend Monroe Wright III performs Saturday: Pre-Prince pioneer of Twin Cities funk scene

The Brief Monroe Wright III, a member of legendary R&B group the Valdons, will perform Saturday night at the Hopkins Center for the Arts. Wright is recognized as a pioneer of the Minneapolis funk and soul scene, with his group recently gaining new fans. The Valdons, later known as the Philadelphia Story, played a key role in shaping the local music scene despite facing barriers.



A legend of the Twin Cities music scene is set to take the stage for a special show this weekend.

Honoring a local R&B pioneer with a new generation of fans

What we know:

Monroe Wright III, a longtime performer and original member of the Valdons, will sing selections from the Great American Songbook at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on Saturday night. Wright will be joined by an 18-piece backing band for the performance.

Wright’s career began as a member of the Valdons, a group known as a "crown jewel" of the Minneapolis R&B scene in the early 1970s.

The group later changed its name to the Philadelphia Story and played clubs on the Northside.

At the time, most mainstream venues in the area did not welcome Black musicians on stage.

Wright reflected on those days, saying, "It wasn't the music. They were afraid that we were going to bring too many Black people and there were going to problems. I think that was their paranoia," said Wright.

Even though the band released several singles, they never achieved national success.

Wright left the group in the late 1980s while they were living in Los Angeles.

Renewed recognition

Local perspective:

Wright’s influence on the Minneapolis sound has been increasingly recognized, especially after some of the Valdons’ songs were reissued. This new attention has introduced the group to a new generation of fans and highlighted their role in shaping the city’s musical legacy.

Wright spoke about the group’s impact, saying, "It's amazing because we underestimated ourselves."

He also addressed the connection to Prince, who later defined the Minneapolis sound, saying,

"He was inspired but I can't take credit for his talent because he would have made it in spite of us," said Wright.

Laying the foundation

What they're saying:

The Valdons, who later changed their name to the Philadelphia Story, helped pave the way for future artists in the Twin Cities, performing at a time when opportunities for Black musicians were limited.

Wright has no plans to retire, sharing he'll keep going, "Until there is nothing left."