Minneapolis memorial for sexual violence survivors vandalized again

article

The memorial for survivors of sexual violence in Minneapolis was vandalized for the second time in five months.

Artist and sexual violence survivor Lori Greene told FOX 9 on Thursday the Memorial to Survivors of Sexual Assault Memorial at Boom Island Park was damaged, adding "This time it feels like a racial and misogynist attack."

Photos of the vandalism show damage to the mosaics and a granite panel. Greene designed the mosaic artwork that was destroyed. She hand-cut and hand-laid each piece, taking one year to complete the entire installation.

Dawn Sommers with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board told FOX 9 it learned of the damage to the mosaic tiles and granite on the memorial on Monday afternoon, and police are investigating.

The park board is also working with the memorial organizer and artist on repairs, and the board will discuss options with the memorial organizer for "additional protection" of the memorial.

The memorial was also vandalized in May of this year. Repairs to the mosaic tiles and granite were completed over the summer, with work continuing on repairs of the donor panels, Sommers said.

The memorial, located on the south end of Boom Island Park, is inspired by stories of women who survived sexual violence. The memorial was the first of its kind nationwide when it was finished in September 2020. Its purpose is to recognize the trauma of sexual violence and give victims somewhere to heal and reflect.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact the Minneapolis Park Police Department at 612-230-6550.