Minneapolis police reform: Frey signs order to implement consent decree without federal government

The Brief Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an executive order to codify police reform efforts laid out in the federal consent decree. This comes after the Trump administration moved to dismiss the federal consent decree that was created after the murder of George Floyd. A federal judge denied approval of the proposed consent decree in May.



Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an executive order on Tuesday to "codify and accelerate" the city's police reform efforts after the Trump administration moved to dismiss the federal consent decree created following the murder of George Floyd.

Last month, the Minneapolis leaders stressed they would continue to move forward with police reforms in the consent decree no matter what the federal government did (a federal judge did dismiss the proposed consent decree that was agreed upon by the Biden Administration on May 27).

And now Mayor Frey is putting that in writing with an executive order.

"We are committed to police reform, even if the Trump administration is not," said Mayor Frey. "Our residents demanded meaningful change, and we’re delivering on that promise with this executive order, ensuring the work outlasts politics and any one administration."

Frey's executive order

Local perspective:

Frey's executive order does the following:

Directs the Minneapolis City Attorney's Office to "formally identify all reform items from the consent decree that are not already included in or conflicting with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights settlement agreement" within 90 days.

Requests the City Attorney's Office to "advise on steps to enable Effective Law Enforcement for All to independently evaluate the city's implementation of these reforms alongside those in the MDHR settlement agreement" within 30 days.

Require full cooperation from city leaders and employees to implement the reforms.

Some of the reforms in the consent decree are already covered in the MDHR settlement agreement, which is still in place.

Frey's executive order takes effect immediately and will remain in force into future administrations, unless it is repealed by executive order, according to the city.

What they're saying:

In a press release announcing Frey's executive order, Minneapolis city leaders released the following statements:

"A consent decree and the settlement agreement are at the intersection of police reform and reimagining community safety," said Community Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette. "They are not barriers to good policing—they are tools to building a safer, more equitable City, and we are committed to seeing this work through to improve our accountability and create lasting, sustainable change."

"With or without federal oversight, we will go beyond what is required and deliver real, lasting change for our residents," said Chief O’Hara. "Our continuing goal is making sure the MPD is the best police department in the country and providing the people of Minneapolis the excellent policing service they deserve."

"This executive order outlines the chief executive officer’s mandate and commitment to police reform efforts in the City of Minneapolis," said Civil Rights Director Michelle Phillips. "The Civil Rights Department and the Office of Police Conduct Review will continue its implementation of the consent decree provisions and work with our partners to drive positive and sustainable change through police accountability."