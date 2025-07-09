Boom Island mass shooting: Alleged gunman arrested in Chicago, facing charges

The Brief The man police believe fired the deadly shots during a mass shooting at Boom Island Park is now in custody. Marquez Hill-Turnipseed, 23, is charged with multiple counts of murder. The June 1 shooting left an innocent mom dead and five other people hurt. Police say 130 shots were fired at the park.



The man who police believe fired the fatal shots that killed an innocent mother at Boom Island last month, a shooting that left five others hurt, is now in custody.

Gunman arrested

What we know:

Marquez Hill-Turnipseed. 23, was arrested overnight in Chicago, authorities say

Authorities say Hill-Turnipseed fired the shots that claimed the life of a woman, later identified as Stageina Katraya Shapryia Whiting, 23. Whiting died after suffering a gunshot wound to the body. Five others were also hurt in the chaotic shooting where authorities say 130 shots were fired.

Police say Whiting wasn't involved in the shooting and appears to be an innocent victim who got caught in the crossfire. The charges state that Hill-Turnipseed was in the passenger seat of a Dodge Challenger and fired multiple shots into a crowd at the park, after an earlier round of gunfire.

Dig deeper:

Hill-Turnipseed was fresh out of prison at the time of the shooting, after serving a prison term for possession of a firearm with a switch – an attachment that makes the gun fully automatic. He was released from federal custody in March.

A criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County Court back in 2021 states Hill-Turnipseed was suspected of multiple shootings around the Twin Cities. He was arrested after a high-speed chase in Eden Prairie.

Ultimately, Hill-Turnipseed faced federal charges in the case, and his arrest was listed as part of a gang crackdown in 2023.

Deadly mass shooting at Boom Island

The backstory:

Police say a birthday party was underway at the time of the shooting. According to the criminal complaint, the group had originally gathered at French Park in Plymouth, but moved to Boom Island after getting kicked out.

According to the charges, the shooting was gang-related and with Lows gang members gathering to confront an "opp" with the Highs gang.

A total of six people were shot. Whiting was killed and, according to a criminal complaint, another victim was paralyzed by the shooting.

What they're saying:

According to the criminal complaint, Hill-Turnipseed admitted to firing shots at the park, saying he was targeting rival gang members. Hill-Turnipseed said he was upset after his friend was shot minutes before.

Another man charged

The other side:

Nearly two weeks ago, authorities brought charges against another man in the deadly shooting.

Twenty-three-year-old Zyere Jakye Porter was charged with counts of aiding and abetting murder and attempted murder. The Challenger that was involved in the shooting was located at Porter's home in Spring Lake Park, police said.

What's next:

Hill-Turnipseed is currently in custody in Chicago. When he returns to the Twin Cities, he will also face charges in St. Paul, where he is suspected in a shooting in St. Paul.