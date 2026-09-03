Lake Byllesby beach closed for the rest of 2026 after high E. coli levels detected
CANNON FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Lake Byllesby Beach in Cannon Falls is closed for the rest of this year after Dakota County officials say they detected high levels of E. coli.
E. coli levels close Lake Byllesby Beach
Local perspective:
Dakota County officials announced on Thursday, Sept. 3, that the beach at Lake Byllesby Regional Park will close for the season because of high E. coli levels.
Other amenities at the park, including the campground, will remain open.
No illnesses from swimmers at the beach have been reported, officials say.
What you can do:
Anyone who becomes ill after swimming is encouraged to contact the Minnesota Department of Health at 1-877-FOOD-ILL (1-877-366-3455) or submit a report online.
Updated data on water sample tests can be found here.
The Source: This story uses information shared in a news release from Dakota County.