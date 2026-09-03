Lake Byllesby beach closed for the rest of 2026 after high E. coli levels detected

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The Brief Dakota County announced Lake Byllesby Beach will close for the rest of the year after officials detected high levels of E. coli. The Lake Byllesby campground and other park amenities will remain open. Officials say they have not received any reports of swimmers getting sick.



Lake Byllesby Beach in Cannon Falls is closed for the rest of this year after Dakota County officials say they detected high levels of E. coli.

E. coli levels close Lake Byllesby Beach

Local perspective:

Dakota County officials announced on Thursday, Sept. 3, that the beach at Lake Byllesby Regional Park will close for the season because of high E. coli levels.

Other amenities at the park, including the campground, will remain open.

No illnesses from swimmers at the beach have been reported, officials say.

What you can do:

Anyone who becomes ill after swimming is encouraged to contact the Minnesota Department of Health at 1-877-FOOD-ILL (1-877-366-3455) or submit a report online.

Updated data on water sample tests can be found here.