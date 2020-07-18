Minneapolis marchers call for justice in death of Elijah McClain in Colorado

article

Chants filled the streets of Minneapolis Saturday for a peaceful march inspired by "The Elijah Movement."

Hundreds of demonstrators arrived at U.S. Bank Stadium before marching through the city and across the Stone Arch Bridge.

The group coming together to honor the life of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old who died in Colorado last year after being put into a chokehold by police.

There were several stops throughout the march dedicated to live performances from local artists and musicians. Earlier this week, the City of Aurora, Colorado took a step towards launching an independent investigation into McClain's death.