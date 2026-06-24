Minneapolis man gets 12+ years for fentanyl trafficking, illegal machine guns

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The Brief Denzel Christopher Meeks of Minneapolis was sentenced to 148 months in federal prison on June 23. Authorities say Meeks trafficked large amounts of fentanyl and had illegal firearms in the Twin Cities. Law enforcement seized more than $80,000 in cash, fentanyl, and machinegun-equipped pistols during the investigation.



A Minneapolis man will spend more than 12 years in federal prison after investigators say he ran a major fentanyl trafficking operation and possessed illegal firearms across the Twin Cities.

Authorities uncover 2023 drug trafficking operation

What we know:

Denzel Christopher Meeks, 33, was identified by a drug task force as a wholesale narcotics trafficker operating throughout Minnesota.

During the fall of 2023, authorities say officers tracked Meeks as he accessed multiple stash locations — including two apartments and a storage unit — to store fentanyl, drug proceeds and firearms.

Dig deeper:

Court documents state on Oct. 18, 2023, law enforcement executed several court-authorized search warrants.

Officers stopped Meeks’ vehicle and found a loaded Glock 29 pistol with an extended magazine hidden in the car, along with about 25 grams of fentanyl concealed on him.

Investigators also searched his stash locations, discovering approximately 500 grams of fentanyl, two Glock pistols modified to function as machine guns, extended magazines and more than $32,000 in cash at a Minneapolis storage unit.

In a Minneapolis apartment, officers found about 4,500 fentanyl pills weighing roughly 370 grams, drug packaging materials and digital scales.

Another apartment in St. Louis Park held over $48,000 in cash drug proceeds. Meeks admitted to possessing between 1,200 and 4,000 grams of fentanyl with plans to distribute it, and to having several firearms to further his drug activity.

Meeks pleaded guilty on Nov. 3, 2025, to one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. He was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

Sentencing and law enforcement response

What they're saying:

Authorities say the scope of Meeks' operation was significant, with the United States Department of Justice saying, "Meeks was not a small-time or sporadic drug distributer," and that "the volume of cash found at locations he controlled, more than $80,000, demonstrates the scope and profitability of Meeks’ drug trafficking enterprise."

"Fentanyl continues to take lives across Minnesota, and those who choose to traffic this lethal drug while armed with illegal firearms will meet justice," said U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen. "This sentence is necessary to protect the public and to send a clear message that fentanyl trafficking will not be tolerated."